Eros STX -9.4% after updating long-term guidance, strategy
Nov. 02, 2020
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) is 9.4% lower today after updating long-term guidance and strategy, with a call planned to discuss them.
- It's also filed a transition form 20-F that discusses legacy STX results and legacy Eros International results, and a 6-K with more information on STX financials.
- For fiscal 2022 (ending March 31, 2022), it's expecting revenue of about $800M with EBITDA margin in the high single digits.
- For fiscal 2023, it sees revenue growth of at least 20% (so to over $1B) and that more than 50% of that revenue will be derived from digital content distribution and platforms. It's guiding to 2023 operating cash flow of about $100M.
- And it's focusing on six strategic imperatives to drive shareholder value: "(1) Enhance balance sheet and operating cash flow, (2) Streamline ESGC corporate structure, (3) Fully monetize Eros Now streaming platform, (4) Drive growth in total company revenue, net income and EBITDA, (5) Form strategic partnerships, and (6) Enhance investor communications."