GrafTech International Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 1:06 PM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)EAFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-39.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $268.33M (-36.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EAF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.