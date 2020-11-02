Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (+138.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.67B (+58.9% Y/Y).

Analysts expect gross margin of 28.1% vs. guidance of 26-27%. Adjusted EBITDA estimated to be $189.3M.

Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 25 upward revisions and 0 downward.