Louisiana-Pacific Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 1:07 PM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)LPXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.45 (+1712.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $753.12M (+24.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.