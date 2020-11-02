McKesson Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 1:09 PM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)MCKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.88 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.35B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $798.8M
- Over the last 2 years, MCK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.