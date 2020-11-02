Bausch Health Companies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Adj. EBITDA of $847.1M.
- Analyst expects SG&A of $578.2M; Research & Development of $115.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.