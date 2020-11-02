Bausch Health Companies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (-12.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (-7.2% Y/Y).
  • Analyst expects Adj. EBITDA of $847.1M.
  • Analyst expects SG&A of $578.2M; Research & Development of $115.8M.
  • Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.