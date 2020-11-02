In C-suite news out of Chicago, McDonald's (MCD -0.6% ) hires Reginald Miller to be the company's new chief diversity officer to replace Wendy Lewis, who retired in September.

Miller, who will start the position on November 9, was previously the chief diversity officer at VF Corp. He has also led diversity efforts at Walmart.

The action follows some diversity challenge for the company, including lawsuits over the last four years from at least 50 workers with separate sexual harassment charges filed against McDonald's with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or in state courts.

McDonald's is due to report earnings on November 9. See consensus estimates.