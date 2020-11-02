GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.97M (+38.5% Y/Y).

Analyst expects cost of product sales of $11.5M; R&D expense of $51.5M; SG&A of $85.5M.

Over the last 2 years, GWPH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.