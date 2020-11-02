Twitter updates policies for Election Day tweet labeling, names official sources
Nov. 02, 2020 1:18 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor30 Comments
- On the long-awaited eve of the U.S. election, Twitter (TWTR -5.3%) has updated its previous plans for handling tweets about election results.
- "We may label Tweets, starting on election night, that make claims about election results before they’re officially called," the company says. "We’ll be prioritizing the presidential election and other highly contested races where there may be significant issues with misleading information."
- Labeling efforts will focus on tweets by candidates, or tweets with high engagement or follower counts (and in particular, Twitter says it has its eye on the accounts of President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden).
- And the company says it will put warnings on candidate tweets unless they cite state authorities or one of seven "official" news outlets: ABC News, CBS News, Fox News, NBC News, Associated Press, CNN, or Decision Desk HQ.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.