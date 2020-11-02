B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $486.24M (+56.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BTG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

