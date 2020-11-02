Eversource Energy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 5:35 PM ETEversource Energy (ES)ESBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.29B (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.