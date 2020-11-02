Chemours Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 5:30 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)CCBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-44.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (-13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.