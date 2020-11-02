Ormat Technologies Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 5:35 PM ETOrmat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)ORABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.47M (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.