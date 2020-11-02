Sysco Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2020 1:20 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)SYYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-72.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.06B (-21.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect gross margin of 18.2% and operating margin of 2.7%.
  • Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
