Sysco Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 1:20 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)SYYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-72.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $12.06B (-21.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 18.2% and operating margin of 2.7%.
- Over the last 2 years, SYY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.