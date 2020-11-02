RADA receives $20M in new orders since mid-September

  • RADA Electronic Industries (RADA +1.3%) received $20M in accumulated new orders since mid-September 2020; YTD, total amount of new orders stood at $79M vs. $41M in year ago period.
  • New orders are for software-defined tactical radars for the U.S. market, demonstrating immediate needs for RADA's tactical radars in all of the relevant market segments that these radars are addressing.
  • Order deliveries are planned to be spread along 1H21.
  • Strong growth estimated to continue into 2021 with recent orders building a significant backlog.
  • "..we are still expecting additional orders during the remainder of 2020, with emphasis on the US Army IM-SHORAD program, which was recently awarded to General Dynamics and is in process of reaching RADA as well. We reiterate our expectations of continued Q/Q growth and growing operating profit throughout the remainder of 2020 and also into 2021," CEO Dov Sella commented.
