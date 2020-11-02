Humana Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2020 1:21 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)HUMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.78 (-44.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.59B (+14.5% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects Premiums of $18.19B, Benefit ratio of 85.9% and Memberships of 16.72M.
  • Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.
