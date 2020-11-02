Exelon Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 1:22 PM ETExelon Corporation (EXC)EXCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-5.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.28B (-7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.