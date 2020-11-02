Nasdaq loses support of megacaps and turns negative
Nov. 02, 2020 1:22 PM ET
- The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.5% has reversed course into the red as early megacap support drifted and chip stocks also weakened.
- The S&P (SP500) is still holding up, rising 0.5%.
- Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) were the weak links in the early broad-based rally. And leadership in those sectors remains hard to come by after the post-earnings drubbing most of the megacaps got last week.
- XLK, XLC and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) are now the three of 11 S&P sectors falling.
- Alphabet, which was the one Fab 5 stock to show resilience last week, is the only one in the green currently. Amazon is the worst performer.
- Twitter, -5%, is extending its plunge after its user numbers disappointed last week. At this level, shares would close below their 100-day simple moving average for the first time since the start of July.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the best performer as crude futures reversed and up 2%. Mohawk Industries is biggest gainer in the S&P.