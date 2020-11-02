Nasdaq loses support of megacaps and turns negative

Nov. 02, 2020 1:22 PM ETCOMP.IND, SP500, XLK, XLC, XLY, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.5% has reversed course into the red as early megacap support drifted and chip stocks also weakened.
  • The S&P (SP500) is still holding up, rising 0.5%.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) were the weak links in the early broad-based rally. And leadership in those sectors remains hard to come by after the post-earnings drubbing most of the megacaps got last week.
  • XLK, XLC and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) are now the three of 11 S&P sectors falling.
  • Alphabet, which was the one Fab 5 stock to show resilience last week, is the only one in the green currently. Amazon is the worst performer.
  • Twitter, -5%, is extending its plunge after its user numbers disappointed last week. At this level, shares would close below their 100-day simple moving average for the first time since the start of July.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the best performer as crude futures reversed and up 2%. Mohawk Industries is biggest gainer in the S&P.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.