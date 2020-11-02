WEC Energy Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 1:24 PM ETWEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC)WECBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.