NexTier Oilfield Solutions Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 5:30 PM ETNexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX)NEXBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $169.86M (-61.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.