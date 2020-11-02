Essential Utilities Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 5:35 PM ETEssential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)WTRGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-52.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.31M (+47.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WTRG has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.