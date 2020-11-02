WISeKey to acquire ARAGO

Nov. 02, 2020 1:29 PM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)WKEYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • WISeKey International (WKEY +2.8%) signed a non-binding term sheet to combine the respective business of WISeKey and arago GmbH, a leading German technology company that provides AI to enterprises globally through Knowledge Automation, tentative relative CHF 100M valuation of arago.
  • arago has a large recurring customer base and licensing model, which is expected to bring significant synergies to WISeKey and strengthen WISeKey's position in the fast growing AIoT market.
  • Internet of Things security market is expected to reach nearly $29B in 2020 according to Markets and Markets, growing at an annual rate of 35%.
