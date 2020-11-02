Ziopharm Oncology thumbs down on investor's call for board seats
Nov. 02, 2020
- According to a letter, Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP +6.7%) has urged its shareholders to reject an attempt from one of its investors to remove four of its eight board members. The investment firm has put forward three of its own board director nominees.
- “Given the board’s past receptiveness to shareholder feedback in the board refreshment process, it is disappointing that WaterMill, an ~3.3% shareholder, is now attempting to gain a disproportionate amount of influence on the board,” wrote CEO Laurence Cooper and Chairman Scott Tarriff
- WaterMill said that the case for removing board members was “crystal clear” after Ziopharm’s shares declined more than 75% over a five year period.
- “It is now evident to us – and hopefully all other shareholders – that Ziopharm’s current leadership has no credible plans to enhance corporate governance, halt dilutive actions, improve disclosures, align management’s compensation to tangible results, and accelerate the monetization of the company’s attractive immuno-oncology assets,” WaterMill founder Robert Postma said.