Covanta upgraded at Barclays on resilient operations despite COVID
Nov. 02, 2020 1:39 PM ETCovanta Holding Corporation (CVA)CVABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Covanta (CVA +12.7%) climbs to its highest in nearly five months after Barclays upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $12 price target, raised from $11, citing valuation and strategic changes.
- Covanta has proven much more resilient than Wall Street expected, with back-to-back strong EBITDA beats in two consecutive COVID-hit quarters, Barclays analyst Moses Sutton says.
- The macroeconomic backdrop is proving shaky, which led to Covanta shares retracing from $11 to below $8, "and yet, against expectations, CVA has returned to pre-COVID pricing trends (mostly)," Sutton says. "All-in, 2020's adjusted EBITDA profile is not too different than 2019; plant maintenance is the larger driver, not as much the price and volume turbulence investors feared months ago."
- Leading Covanta's strategic review will be newly appointed President and CEO Michael Ranger, named last week to replace Stephen Jones, who led the company for the past six years.
- CVA shares have mostly bounced around the $7-$10 range since March, when the stock price was slashed roughly in half in the pandemic-induced market swoon: