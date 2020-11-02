The Dixie Group announces new senior credit facility
Nov. 02, 2020 1:43 PM ETThe Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN)DXYNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Dixie Group (DXYN +10.1%) successfully negotiated a $75M, five year, senior secured revolving credit facility with Fifth Third Bank National Association.
- Fifth Third facility will replace the company's current secured credit facility with Wells Fargo Finance scheduled to mature in 2021.
- Availability under the new arrangement will be ~$45M as of Oct. 30, 2020.
- It also entered into two additional credit facilities: a $10M principal amount 25-year term loan with AmeriState Bank and a $15M 10-year loan with Greater Nevada Credit Union.
- AmeriState loan bears straight line amortization over the 25-year term, and the Greater Nevada Credit Union loan amortizes straight line over the last seven years of its ten year term
- "This provides us secured financing over the next five to twenty five years. The simplified debt structure and substantial increase in availability will afford the Company the credit it needs to address challenges we may face in the future and to fund growth in the Company's residential hard and soft surface businesses," chairman & CEO Daniel K. Frierson commented.