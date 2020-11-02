D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) gains 2.0% and Lennar (NYSE:LEN) rises 1.5% after Atlantic Equities analyst Sam Hudson picks up coverage of the stocks with an Overweight rating.

Sets price target of $90 on DHI, implying 35% upside potential from the stock's closing price on Friday.

His $93 target on Lennar implies 32% upside potential vs. Friday's close.

Overall, homebuilders claw back some ground lost in the last 10 days of October, with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) climbing 1.8% , after dropping 11% between Oct. 20 and Oct. 30.

By contrast, the S&P 500 is up 0.6% in afternoon trading after sliding 5.0% during the Oct. 20-30 period.

ITB consistently lagged the S&P 500 in the past month: