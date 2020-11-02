4D lidar company Aeva going public through $2.1B InterPrivate Acquisition merger
- Aeva will go public through a reverse merger with SPAC InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U) at a post-deal valuation of $2.1B.
- The deal is expected to close in early 2021 and will make Aeva the third lidar company to go public via SPAC, following in the footsteps of Velodyne and Luminar.
- The combined company will be named Aeva Inc .and trade on the NYSE under the "AEVA" ticker. The new entity will provide about $365M in gross proceeds with $243M coming from an InterPrivate trust.
- Last December, Aeva unveiled the first 4D lidar on chips for autonomous vehicles. The 4D lidar measures the instant velocity of every point on objects beyond 300m and is free from interference from other sensors or sunlight.
- Aeva counts Porsche SE among its backers and Lux Capital, Canaan Partners, and Lockheed Martin among its stockholders.