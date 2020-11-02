Chevron (CVX +3.5% ) again delays the start of liquefied natural gas production at Train 2 of its Gorgon LNG plant in Western Australia to the second half of November, after originally expecting to resume in September.

Train 2 at Australia's second-largest LNG plant has been shut since May for maintenance, which was extended after cracks were found in the production unit's propane kettles.

Chevron is operator and 47.3% owner of Gorgon, while Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) each own 25% stakes, with the rest held by Japan's Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA; the plant produces 15.6M mt/year of LNG, equal to ~4.5% of global LNG trade in 2019.

Weld repairs are complete with the Train now in the process of getting back online, and Chevron has started the recommisioning process from the maintenance and the extended maintenance, said Chevron CFO Pierre Breber said on the company's earnings conference call on Friday.