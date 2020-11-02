TFF Pharma inks development pact with Augmenta for COVID-19 therapies

  • TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP +6.0%) and Augmenta Bioworks have entered into a development and collaboration agreement to develop products incorporating latter’s human-derived monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for potential COVID-19 therapeutics.
  • The products will be developed utilizing TFF Pharma's Thin-Film Freezing technology to manufacture dry powder formulations of specific mAbs for inhalation delivery directly to the lungs of patients.
  • The agreement also includes the development of formulations suitable for parenteral (water-soluble or in suspension) administration.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals will also have the option to develop two additional Augmenta mAbs for indications other than COVID-19.
  • Both the companies will 50-50 split all costs & expenses and revenues, cash payments and/or future cash payments.
