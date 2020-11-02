Virgin Galactic (SPCE +0.9% ) is out with an update on its flight test program.

The company says there is a hive of activity at Spaceport America as preparations move forward to deliver Virgin Galactic's first spaceflight from New Mexico later this Fall. No specific launch date was given, but the preparations are said to be going well.

"If all goes to plan, not only will this flight be the first human spaceflight to depart from New Mexico, it will also mark Virgin Galactic Pilot CJ Sturckow's sixth time in space, and will see him become the first person to have flown to space from three different U.S. States," notes President of Space Missions and Safety Mike Moses.

Test mannequins will be used to simulate real passengers, while internal cabin cameras and live streaming capabilities will be tested.

"We anticipate that this upcoming flight will provide some of the data for us to close out our final two verification reports required by the FAA to remove the remaining proviso in our current commercial spaceflight license," adds Moses.

Seeking Alpha authors are bullish on Virgin Galactic.