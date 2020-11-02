PG&E should pay $166M in fines over power outages, agency says

Nov. 02, 2020 2:14 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)PCGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • California regulators should slap a $166M fine on PG&E (PCG -0.5%) for failing to properly inform customers before it cut power to millions of people last year, according to a brief submitted by the state's Public Advocates Office.
  • The sweeping outages without proper notification were "a major public safety failure" that disrupted lives and posed a risk to medically vulnerable people who use electrical equipment such as wheelchairs, iron lungs and dialysis machines, the report says.
  • If approved, the proposal would force PG&E to give $400 refunds to many customers who lost electricity service without prior notice during three blackouts in October 2019, and people who rely on medical devices in their homes would receive $5,000, which they could use to buy backup generators.
  • PG&E last week cut power to more than 360K customers, its largest shutoff of the year, due to wildfire risk.
