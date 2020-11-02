S&P will get technical support soon - Wells Fargo
Nov. 02, 2020 2:22 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SP500, SPY, TBT, TLTBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor12 Comments
- The S&P 500 should “find support soon” after facing its worst weekly performance since March, declining more than 5%.
- The next areas of support are 3,237, the recent low, and the 200-day moving average at 3,129, Senior Global Market Strategist Sameer Samana writes in a note.
- There will be resistance at the 50-day MA at 3,402, recent highs of 3,534 and 3,581 and the round numbers of 3,600, 3,700 and 3,800, he adds.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.5% is currently around 3,285.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is “testing the upper end of its recent range”, with resistance at the 200-day MA of 0.84%, the June high of 0.9% and the “psychologically important” level of 1%, Samana writes.
- Support is likely at the 50-day MA at 0.72%.
- The yield is at 0.84%.
- (NYSEARCA:SPY), (NYSEARCA:TBT), (NASDAQ:TLT)