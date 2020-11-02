MPLX (MPLX +4.1% ) says it expects the main segment of the 1M-plus bbl/day Wink-to-Webster crude pipeline in Texas, which began transporting oil last month, will be available for service to shippers by Q4.

While the collapse in global oil demand and prices due to the pandemic has cut production and forced the cancellation or deferral of some projects, MPLX says the Wink-to-Webster pipeline system already has 100% of its contractable capacity secured under long-term commitments from shippers.

The company says the main segment was commissioned in October and expects service from Midland, Tex., to Houston will be available to shippers earlier than expected, in Q4, and additional segments offering shippers further service will be placed in service throughout 2021.

MPLX has a 15% equity interest in the Wink-to-Webster joint venture, with other affiliates including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Delek US (NYSE:DK).

MPLX trades higher after reporting better than forecast Q3 earnings and announcing a program to buy back up to $1B of its common units.