Ivanhoe achieves new monthly record at Kamoa-Kakula project construction
Nov. 02, 2020 2:24 PM ETIvanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVPAF)IVPAFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Underground development at Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF +1.8%) Kamoa-Kakula copper project, totaled 2,172m in October. "This marks another new monthly record and brings total underground development to more than 24.7 km – about 7.9 km ahead of schedule," the company notes.
- Kakula’s main access drives between the northern and southern declines have less than 100 m remaining before they are connected (holed) in the high-grade centre of the deposit, allowing for additional mining crews to begin mining operations in Kakula’s high-grade ore zones.
- Overall progress of Kamoa-Kakula’s first-phase 3.8M tonne-a-year mining and milling operation is about 58% complete.
- Construction of the project’s concentrator plant is advancing rapidly and is about 28% complete. It is expected to be mechanically complete in Q2 of 2021, with first copper concentrate production scheduled for July 2021.
- The Kansoko mine will be a supplemental source of ore for Phase 2 of the project’s development when the Kakula concentrator processing capacity doubles to 7.6M tonnes a year in 2022.