Margin pressure expected to continue for Anheuser-Busch InBev
Nov. 02, 2020 2:26 PM ET Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Bank of America keeps a Neutral view on Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.3%) due to the persistent headwinds it sees for the beer giant.
- "In most key markets ABI gained share (US, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa) and price/mix improved sequentially, at group level. Brazil stood out with 25% beer volume growth (60%+ of which driven by the company’s commercial initiatives, according to management). Despite good volume growth, EBITDA margins contracted 190bps, however, reflecting pressures that, in our view, will persist over the next few quarters (channel mix, transactional FX, and a more intense competitive environment in several markets)."
- "ABI is a stronger company than it was a few years ago, with better innovation and commercial capabilities, but the environment is tougher, with margin pressures likely to persist short term and more competition in several key market holding back EBITDA growth to c5% medium term, somewhat below peers."
- The firm assigns a price target of €51 vs. the current price of €44.92.
