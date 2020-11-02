Amid EV names like Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS ) and Nio (NYSE: NIO ) surging ahead of U.S. elections , Maxim Group initiated GreenPower Motor ( GP -0.1% ) with a Buy rating, PT $22.

The company more than doubled its sales over the past year while maintaining a 30% gross profit:

Post delivering 100+ EV vehicles to mostly shuttle bus customers, they believe GP will continue to help build the electric vehicle future by selling more school buses and electric delivery vans.

Trading at an EV/revenue multiple of 7x our FY21 (March) revenue forecast, which represents 12x our FY22 revenue estimate compared to an average EV/revenue multiple for all other EV companies of 12x (based on CY21 consensus forecasts).

As of the beginning of Sep. 2020, GP delivered 71 EV Stars to Green Commuter, an unaffiliated provider of all-electric vanpool services in California, vs. total deliveries since 2017 of 100+ EVs.

The company expects to deliver 28 more EV Stars to Green Commuter before the end of December 2020, and 100 more in 2021; overall forecast of 132 deliveries in FY21 and 288 in FY22, up from 68 in FY20.

Maxim forecasts GP's F2Q21 equity raise (estimated net proceeds of $40M after over-allotments) to help GP build inventory to fulfill existing orders for 128 EV Star shuttle vans to repeat customer Green Commuter and 10 school bus orders for three school districts in California.

After surging to its peak in the last week of August, the stock price has dipped.