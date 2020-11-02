Senmiao Technology +22% on new deal with Luxingtong into China's ride-hailing market
Nov. 02, 2020 2:51 PM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)AIHSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology (AIHS +17.5%) signs a framework agreement with China's Chengdu Luxingtong Information Technology, a provider of intelligent vehicle networking services.
- Under the agreement, Senmiao will install telematics and safety services systems on ride-sharing vehicles, where Luxingtong will monitor and manage collected data for Senmiao through its internet of vehicle services in Senmiao's core markets of Chengdu and Changsha in China.
- "Our agreement with Luxingtong is an important step in providing a full-service solution to ride-hailing drivers that covers the entire spectrum of what a commercial driver would need. We expect to provide innovative technology and flexible financing options for drivers as our network begins to gain traction in Chengdu and Changsha," says Senmiao's chairman and CEO Xi Wen.
