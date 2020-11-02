Massachusetts announces Stay-at-Home pandemic restrictions
Nov. 02, 2020 2:59 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Beginning on Friday, all residents of the state are advised to stay at home between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM, according to a Department of Public Health Advisory.
- Gatherings during those hours in one's home with anyone outside of the household are verboten. Mask wearing is required when outside the home, even if socially distanced.
- Gatherings inside of homes are limited to 10 people, and outside to 25.
- Governor Charlie Baker is also mandating a 9:30 PM closing time for many businesses.
- Schools will remain open, with the governor noting kids in schools are not spreading events. At issue in causing spread, he says, are social events inside homes - mainly with young folks not being masked.