Massachusetts announces Stay-at-Home pandemic restrictions

Nov. 02, 2020 2:59 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor59 Comments
  • Beginning on Friday, all residents of the state are advised to stay at home between the hours of 10 PM and 5 AM, according to a Department of Public Health Advisory.
  • Gatherings during those hours in one's home with anyone outside of the household are verboten. Mask wearing is required when outside the home, even if socially distanced.
  • Gatherings inside of homes are limited to 10 people, and outside to 25.
  • Governor Charlie Baker is also mandating a 9:30 PM closing time for many businesses.
  • Schools will remain open, with the governor noting kids in schools are not spreading events. At issue in causing spread, he says, are social events inside homes - mainly with young folks not being masked.
