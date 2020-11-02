Wedbush Securities calls Nikola (NKLA +1.9% ) an execution and "prove me" story ahead of next week's earnings report.

"With Nikola essentially a pre-revenue company at this point, its all about the management team laying out the execution, timetable, and build out strategy for its EV/Hydrogen fuel cell roadmap," notes analyst Dan Ives.

Ives says it is all about Nikola regaining investor credibility one step at a time with the earnings update another building block on that path.

"Overall we still believe the company's EV and hydrogen fuel cell ambitions are attainable in the semi-truck market, although we have serious concerns that the execution and timing of these ambitious goals stay on track over the coming years," he warns.

The significantly heightened execution risks seen for Nikola keep Wedbush in the near-term bear camp with an Underperform rating and 12-month price target of $15.

Nikola trades below its 10-day, 50-day, 1900-day and 200-day moving averages.