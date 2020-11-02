Data from randomized controlled clinical trial evaluating Horizon Therapeutics' (HZNP -2.4% ) Krystexxa (pegloticase injection) concomitantly used with an immunomodulator, shows improved response rates as compared to Krystexxa monotherapy.

19/22 (86.4%) of patients receiving co-therapy of Krystexxa and mycophenolate mofetil achieved serum uric acid ≤ 6 mg/dL at Month 3 (primary endpoint of the study), compared to 40% (4 of 10) of patients in the Krystexxa and placebo arm, with a sustained response at Month 6 in 68.2% versus 30%, respectively.

Additional adverse events reported for the mycophenolate mofetil/Krystexxa arm versus placebo/Krystexxa arm include - Musculoskeletal (36% vs 10%), respiratory (18% vs 0%) and infections (9% vs 0%).

Results will be presented on November 7 as part of the American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020.

Earlier today, the company reported Q3 results that came in above expectations.