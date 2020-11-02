Modine rallies after asset sale

  • Modine Manufacturing (MOD +7.2%) trades higher announcing that it signed an agreement with Dana (DAN -0.2%) to sell the liquid-cooled portion of its automotive business.
  • The company says that part of the business represented ~70% of its automotive business revenue.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.
  • "We are pleased to announce the sale of our automotive business to Dana in a mutually beneficial strategic transaction," notes Modine Interim CEO Michael Lucareli.
  • "This transaction accelerates Modine's transformation to become a diversified industrial company with higher operating margins, lower capital intensity and greater free cash flow generation. The enhanced operating profile resulting from this transaction is a critical component of our strategic objectives and will allow us to provide additional capital and resources to accelerate the growth of our commercial HVAC and data center businesses. We are pleased to have completed this phase of the process and are excited to take the next steps in our strategic growth plan."
