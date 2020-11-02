Nuvei jumps after attracting first Wall Street bull rating

Nov. 02, 2020 3:44 PM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)NVEIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • William Blair starts off coverage on Nuvei (OTCPK:NUVCF +5.7%) with an Outperform rating.
  • Analyst Robert Napoli: "Unlike some peers, Nuvei offers solutions à la carte. We believe its platform, focus on complex verticals, exposure to mobile/e-commerce, and strong service and flexibility serve as competitive differentiators."
  • "Key potential drivers in the near term include the growth of online sports betting in the United States, strong demand for value-added services needed to comply with regulatory changes, and the acceleration of the secular shift to digital payments caused by the pandemic. Over the longer term, we believe there is a large opportunity to convert gateway customers into full processing customers and converting back-end processing in-house."
