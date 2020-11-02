Six IBM directors have purchased shares in the past week
- IBM (IBM +0.9%) directors continue to pick up shares this week with retired Dow Chemical CEO Andrew Liveris picking up 2,655 shares at $112.92, which are his first holdings.
- Retired Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish bought 2,000 shares at $111.01, bringing his total holdings to 5,261.
- The purchases follow last week's move by Emerson Electric CEO David Farr and his wife Lelia to purchase 1,500 shares at $107.74, bringing his holdings to 7,058 and hers to 450.
