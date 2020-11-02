Blue Sweep wouldn't be all bad news for homebuilders, Wells Fargo says
- The looming election has been weighing on homebuilder stocks over in the latter half of October, writes Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson.
- "We believe election outcome results, potential changes in future tax policy, fiscal stimulus concerns and rising rates are in control of equity performance at present and not near-to-intermediate term housing fundamentals," Patterson wrote.
- See the performance of ITB, MTH, and NVR vs. the S&P 500 over the past month:
- Under a scenario where Republicans continue to hold the White House and the Senate, Patterson generally expects the current housing market dynamics to continue "with the potential for mortgage rates to drift lower."
- Also, the state and local tax ("SALT") caps for deductions against federal taxes would likely remain in place, "driving continued migration to the South and Southeast."
- Should the Democrats control both the presidency and Congress, the corporate tax rate will most likely rise to 28% from 21%. Homebuilders with lower tax rates (NVR (NVR +1.5%) and Meritage Homes (MTH +0.4%)) would feel less of an impact on EPS, while builders with higher tax rates (Taylor Morrison Homes (TMHC +3.8%), Toll Brothers (TOL +3.3%), and Tri Pointe Homes (TPH +2.9%)) would face a larger EPS headwind.
- An advanceable $15K tax credit for first-time buyers and the Biden proposal to forgive up to $10K in student loans would make it easier for entry-level buyers to become homeowners; that would benefit such builders as Meritage, D.R. Horton (DHI +3.7%), and LGI Homes (LGIH +4.6%), followed by KB Homes (KBH +2.8%) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC +1.8%), Patterson wrote.
- He also sees the $15K tax credit aiding entry-level down payment outweighing any potential moderate rate increase arising from more aggressive fiscal stimulus under a Democrat-controlled government.
- A Blue Sweep could also result in the repeal of the $10K cap on SALT deductions, which would help the move-up and luxury segments in California, New York and New Jersey, with Toll and NVR benefiting the most.
- All told, Patterson expects MTH and NVR to relatively outperform if Joe Biden wins the White House and Democrats gain control of both houses of Congress.
- Longer term, a Biden win could lead homebuilders to face increasing costs due to incremental environmental regulation, focus on renewable energy, and re-implementation of the fair housing act.
- A split election with a Republican Senate and a Democratic president likely means gridlock, Patterson adds.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.