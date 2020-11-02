Roth Capital sees huge upside for Golden Entertainment with catalysts in play

  • Golden Entertainment (GDEN +4.7%) trades higher after Roth Capital turns starts off coverage with a Buy rating.
  • Analyst David Bain calls for a "significant" Q3 earnings beat out of the casino operator and expects upward revisions to consensus marks for 2020-2022.
  • Bain also points to short-term catalysts for GDEN.
  • "William Hill, undergoing shareholder approval for a change of control, is contracted to pay GDEN up to ~$75mm upon merger close, or $2.67 per share of value. Further, GDEN, one of six casino license holders in MD, is poised to benefit from the likely approval of sports betting in November, worth at least ~$1.60 per share to GDEN, in our view."
  • Roth's price target of $26 on GDEN is well above the average Wall Street PT of $18.50 and reps almost 100% upside for shares.
