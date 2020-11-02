Cirrus Logic EPS beats by $0.37, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2020 4:02 PM ETCirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)CRUSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.37; GAAP EPS of $0.99 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $347.3M (-10.7% Y/Y) beats by $37.12M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin of 51.9%.
- Q3 revenue of $440M-$480M vs. $353.73M.
- GAAP gross margin to be between 50 percent and 52 percent.
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses to range between $121 million and $127 million, including approximately $15 million in stock-based compensation expense and $3 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.
- Shares +9%.
- Press Release