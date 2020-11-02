Tech still lagging as S&P climbs in choppy trading

The broader market goes into Election Day having regained some of the previous week's slump. But technology is still feeling the pressure.

The S&P (SP500) closed up 1.2% . Late buying helped the index close above 3,300.

The Nasdaq (COMP) underperformed, ending up 0.4% .

The Fab 5 megacaps, which mostly stumbled in their big earnings week, again failed to develop any traction. Amazon -1.1% was the biggest decliner. Alphabet +0.4% closed higher.

Helped by the last-hour climb, Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the only sector to close in the red. Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) managed a slight gain.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the leader as oil prices staged a massive turnaround. WTI +3.6% settled above $37/barrel after slumping below $34 in overnight trading for the first time in five months.

Treasuries also saw indecisive trade. The 10-year yield ended at 0.85%, about unchanged.