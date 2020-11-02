Skyworks Solutions EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.85 beats by $0.33; GAAP EPS of $1.46 beats by $0.28.
- Revenue of $956.8M (+15.6% Y/Y) beats by $116.19M.
- “We expect double-digit sequential revenue and earnings growth in the December quarter, fueled by content gains and product ramps across multiple 5G-enabled smartphone platforms and increased demand across our broad markets portfolio,” said Kris Sennesael, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Skyworks. “Specifically, in the first fiscal quarter of 2021, we anticipate revenue to be between $1,040 million and $1,070 million with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.06 at the midpoint of our revenue range.” Q1 EPS consensus of $1.80, revenue consensus of $840.61M.
- Shares +1%.
