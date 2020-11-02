Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 4.1% after-hours following Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines - with Service gains softening an expected revenue drop - and issued upbeat revenue guidance for Q4.

Overall revenues were expected to drop by double digits, but declined just 7.5% to $605.4M.

Non-GAAP gross margin landed at 64.6% vs. last quarter's 64.7% and a year-ago 64.4%.

And net income fell to $192M from $217.1M.

“Our customers are validating our traction as we migrate from legacy to cognitive client to cloud deployments with a cumulative of 40M cloud networking ports shipped by Q3 2020," says CEO Jayshree Ullal.

Revenue breakout: Product, $480.2M (down 13.5%); Service, $125.2M (up 26%).

For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $615M-$635M (above consensus for $607.8M), gross margin of 63-65%, and operating margin of about 37%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

