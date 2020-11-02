Realty Income (NYSE:O) collects 93.1% of contractual rent for Q3 and collects 92.9% of rent due for October.

"Given the strength of our financial position and the continued performance of our business, we are increasing our 2020 acquisition guidance to approximately $2.0B," said President and CEO Sumit Roy.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 81 cents missed the average analyst estimate of 84 cents and declined from 86 cents in Q2 and 83 cents in Q3 2019.

Q3 revenue of $404.6M vs. consensus estimate of $399.9M and $414.6M in Q2 and $374.2M in the year-ago quarter.

Invested $658.6M in 89 properties and properties under development, including $230.0M in seven properties in the U.K.

Fully reserved for six additional theater properties after determining that for 31 of 78 theater properties it's no longer probable that Realty Income will collect substantially all of contractual rents due.

Portfolio occupancy was 98.6% as of Sept. 30, 2020 vs. 98.5% as of June 30.

Conference call on Nov. 3 at 11:30 AM PT.

